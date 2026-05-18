Anthony Jarrett named lone finalist for North East ISD superintendent

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The board of trustees for the North East Independent School District named Anthony Jarrett the lone finalist for superintendent Monday evening.

Trustees for San Antonio’s second largest school district named Jarrett interim superintendent in December after NEISD’s previous superintendent, Sean Maika, announced he was retiring.

“The past four months, Mr. Jarrett has, in effect, been interviewing for this superintendent position, and throughout his time, he's maintained a strong commitment to student success, academic excellence, and community partnerships,” NEISD Board President David Beyer said before making the motion to name Jarrett the lone finalist.

“He's not remained idle, and in doing so, he's done everything in the interest of the district, regardless of self,” Beyer added. “We're confident that his leadership experience and vision will help guide our district forward toward continued growth and opportunity for all students, staff, and families.”

Before being appointed interim superintendent, Jarrett was the district’s chief instructional officer.

Jarrett comes to the role with more than 25 years of experience in education.

“Sitting in this role is a humbling experience, but the mindset of service first and self second is something that I fundamentally believe in,” Jarrett said after trustees voted 6-0 to name him lone finalist Monday.

“Working alongside you guys, I know our district will continue to grow, get better, and be one of the best districts in the country,” Jarrett told trustees. “Thank you again for trusting me with this opportunity.”

Under Texas law, school districts must wait 21 days between announcing the lone finalist for superintendent and officially appointing them to the position.

North East ISD has a history of promoting its next superintendent from within. Sean Maika was NEISD’s assistant superintendent of instruction and campus administration before being appointed interim superintendent in 2019 and later being hired permanently for the role.