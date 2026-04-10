Síclovía rescheduled for May 3 due to threat of rain

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The Síclovía event scheduled for this Sunday has been cancelled due to the threat of rain. The YMCA, sponsor of the event, announced on Thursday that it has been rescheduled for Sunday May 3.

The event closes a large stretch of Broadway and allows bicyclists, roller skaters and other people-powered vehicles to take over the street for the day. There will be food, music, family activities, pop-up fitness classes and more.

The event is put on by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio and is also part of the YMCA’s 150th Anniversary. Síclovía began in 2011. 2025 saw the return of the event after it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

You can find more information here.