San Antonio's work commutes turn rainy, weekend looks wet too

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San Antonio's work commutes, especially Thursday and Friday afternoons, could turn slick for drivers.

At least half the area is expected to see rain both days. Rainfall totals over those two days are expected to reach half-an-inch but could be higher in some spots due to thunderstorms. As much as 1 to 3 inches of rain under that scenario.

And more rain is on the way, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of rain each day through Wednesday of next week, except for Monday. Combined rainfall totals through next Wednesday will only grow.

While there are several opportunities for more rain, Sunday appears to be the day with the highest confidence for widespread rainfall, especially for areas along and north of I-35 and U.S. 90.

A weather pattern pushing into South Texas from Central Mexico, inbound sea breeze from the Gulf of Mexico, and daytime heating will help create rain through Friday.

As far as this weekend's rainmaker, an increase in flow from the Southwest U.S. will pack shortwaves to help stir up precipitation, especially Saturday night and Sunday.

San Antonio is expected to see only rain this weekend; flash flooding cannot be ruled where heavier rains fall, especially along and north of the I-35-U.S. 90 corridor.