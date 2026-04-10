Bandera commissioners declare Texas 46 road conditions 'inadequate' due to fatalities

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Texas State Highway 46 West in Bandera County has been declared inadequate by elected leaders due to a high number of deaths and crashes.

Critics say TxDOT's own data shows during a ten-year period, beginning in 2016, there have been well over 500 crashes, 13 deaths and 44 injuries.

On Thursday, the Bandera County Commissioners Court, including County Judge Richard Evans, unanimously approved a resolution demanding that TxDOT formally respond with a definitive timeline to make safety improvements to the road.

Locals are also seeking a formal safety audit on the road and a funded structural study, including a center median,

More than half the fatalities were in head-on collisions on a two-lane road with no center median. Critics also say the road has blind curves and limited shoulders.

They have also said that TxDOT has not spent enough on turn lanes and pavement resurfacing.

More than 700 residents have signed a petition to fix the road that carries 20,000 vehicles a day in some spots.

TxDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Serold released a statement to Texas Public Radio on behalf of the state agency.

"Safety is TxDOT's top priority and we remain committed to connecting Texans safely to where we need to go," the statement began.

"TxDOT continues to work with local officials and community partners on improvements to SH 46. We will also continue to study the roadway to identify safety and mobility improvements to the corridor moving forward," the statement added.