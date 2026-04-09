Burnet Bluebonnet Festival set for this weekend, north of San Antonio

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Around 50,000 visitors are expected to attend this weekend's rain-or-shine Burnet Bluebonnet Festival, about a 90-minute drive up U.S. 281 from San Antonio.

The Hill Country town of more than 6,000 bills itself as the "Bluebonnet Capital of Texas."

Teryl McFerrin, executive director of the Burnet Chamber of Commerce, said the Bluebonnets are peaking early this year but there are still plenty to see.

"On the roads, on the way to Burnet, it's beautiful," she said. "So, on Highway 29 and on 281, it looks great."

U.S. 281 passes through a few Hill Country towns between San Antonio and Burnet. Highway 29 connects Burnet with nearby Llano to the west and runs past Lake Buchanan. It also runs to the east to nearby Georgetown.

Outside of seeing the beautiful blue and white wildflowers, the main attraction at the festival is a parade at noon on Saturday.

"We have almost 70 trucks, trailers, floats from kids' groups to the marching band and we have the calvary coming in." she said. "They will be adding horses in the parade. It's a really good time."

Burnet Bluebonnet Festival The Bluebonnet Festival features wiener dog races on the square in Burnet on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

A family carnival opens the festival at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Other attractions include a demolition derby from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, classic cars on display, arts and crafts, food and beverage vendors, a pet parade, and live music.

McFerrin said there are around 275 vendors, including many retailers to shop.

Parking around the square, where many of the events take place, may be hard to find during the weekend-long event.

The Burnet Middle School parking lot may be a better spot since it's connected to downtown by a shuttle service.

To learn more about the festival visit Schedule - Bluebonnet Festival.