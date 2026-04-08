Texas Public Radio warns of scam targeting guests of 'The Source'

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Public Radio has been made aware of individuals falsely claiming to represent producers of The Source and requesting payment in exchange for booking guests on the program.

It is worth repeating: TPR does not charge guests for interviews or appearances on any of its programs or podcasts, including The Source, Texas Matters, Fronteras, Petrie Dish, Book Public, The Lonely Voice and Classical Connections, under any circumstances.

Similar scams have been reported at public radio stations and publishers across the country, as well as in connection with events like the San Antonio Book Festival.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be affiliated with a TPR program and asked to provide money, payment information, or anything of value in exchange for coverage or a booking, it is a scam.

Legitimate outreach from TPR programs will come from individual staff members using official @tpr.org email addresses. The address thesource@tpr.org can be used to contact the team directly to verify any request.

TPR recommends that you:



Do not send money or provide financial information

Do not engage further with the individual

Report the incident to your local authorities or the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov

If you have questions or would like to verify a request, contact thesource@tpr.org, visit tpr.org or call our main number at 210-614-8977 (San Antonio) or 800-622-8977 (toll-free).

Texas Public Radio takes the integrity of its journalism and the safety of our community seriously and encourages anyone who receives a suspicious request to remain cautious.

