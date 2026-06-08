Target recalls baby wipes over potential bacterial contamination

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Target has voluntarily recalled certain Up & Up baby wipes after customer complaints about product discoloration and testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found potentially harmful bacteria in some samples.

The recall affects Up & Up Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes sold at Target stores nationwide and through Target.com.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

According to the company, FDA testing identified the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli, bacteria that can cause serious infections. Health officials said newborns, infants and young children — the primary users of the wipes — are especially vulnerable because their immune systems are still developing.

The recall notice from the FDA indicates that in healthy individuals, exposure may lead to localized skin infections, particularly if the skin has cuts or abrasions. However, in newborns, young children and people with weakened immune systems, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and potentially cause life-threatening illnesses such as sepsis or pneumonia.

The wipes were manufactured by a third-party supplier. Target said it is recalling the products as a precaution and advised customers to stop using the affected wipes.

The recalled wipes were manufactured by a supplier and sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

Target is recalling the following products:

Up & Up Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes 20 Count: UPC 085239265956 72 Count: UPC 085239265949 216 Count: UPC 085239265963 800 Count: UPC 085239266137 1200 Count: UPC 085239266090



Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes 72 Count: UPC 085239265970 216 Count: UPC 085239265994 800 Count: UPC 085239265987



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Consumers can contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily for more information.