Gov. Abbott confirms third fatality in July floods

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State officials have confirmed a third death connected to this month's flooding, while warning that dangerous conditions will continue for communities downstream along the Nueces River for days.

Governor Greg Abbott announced at a press conference in Cotulla on Friday that a person died after driving into high water in Val Verde, bringing the statewide death toll from the July flooding to three.

“On July the 20th, there was a report that in Val Verde County, a report of a death of someone who was driving through high waters and got swept away and lost their life,” said Abbott.

Previous fatalities were reported in Kerr and Uvalde counties.

Abbott made the announcement during a visit to the La Salle County Courthouse, where state and local officials reviewed damage and recovery efforts following widespread flooding along the Nueces River.

The governor praised local leaders in La Salle County, saying early warnings and evacuation efforts helped prevent additional deaths as floodwaters rose around Cotulla.

"They were knocking on doors 10 days in advance, letting local residents know they needed to either evacuate or to be prepared for the rising water and to take measures days before the water got there," Abbott said.

The Nueces River crested at more than 29 feet in Cotulla, flooding homes, businesses and roads. Although water levels have begun falling, much of La Salle County remains inaccessible, and damage assessments have been delayed.

Abbott said an aerial tour revealed the extent of the flooding and will help support the state's request for federal disaster assistance.

"By being able to fly over in the air, we were able to observe submerged properties right now that we otherwise would not have seen," said Abbott. That informs us about what needs to be done in response but also provides us information we need to make our full request to the federal government for their assistance."

The National Weather Service says floodwaters are expected to linger because of the flat terrain across South Texas. While the river has crested in Cotulla, flooding is forecast to continue moving downstream through McMullen County, Live Oak County and eventually toward Lake Corpus Christi over the coming days.

Abbott said Texas has deployed more than 2,700 personnel, more than 1,400 vehicles, boats and aircraft in response to the flooding, and that more than 530 people have been rescued statewide.

Officials are urging residents to report property damage through the Texas Division of Emergency Management's online damage assessment portal, seek recovery resources, and support relief efforts as cleanup and recovery continues across South Texas.