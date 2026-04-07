Beneficial rains possible over several days ahead for the San Antonio area

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Unsettled weather over the central United States could help generate beneficial showers for the Hill Country and San Antonio area this week and next.

Starting this Thursday and continuing through at least Monday of next week is a chance for some rain for the Hill Country and the Alamo City.

As it stands today, the best chances for rain for the region are from Friday through Sunday. At least half the region could see rain each day during that period.

Much of the rain this week and next will also be fueled after daytime heating, so afternoon and early evening showers are likely.

Rainfall totals are hard to predict this far out but could be at least a few inches where thunderstorms develop overhead.

Parts of Bexar County received an inch or more of rain over the Easter weekend but the water level in the Edwards Aquifer budged little.

The water level stood at nearly 627 feet on Tuesday or about 39 feet below its historical average for this time of year. The San Antonio area and much of South Texas have entered a seventh spring in a row in drought.

Since Jan. 1, a total of just under three inches of rain has been recorded at San Antonio International Airport, which is nearly four inches the year-to-date average.

Customers of the San Antonio Water System are under Stage 3 water conservation measures and may only use an automated sprinkler once a week based on their street address.

Automated sprinklers can be used on your watering day, only between the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 9 a.m. to midnight. SAWS customers can water by garden hose by hand at any time.

The rain and cloud cover kept temperatures unseasonably cool over Easter Weekend and Monday, but a warming trend began on Tuesday. Highs this week will hover around 80 and lows will dip mostly into the 60s.