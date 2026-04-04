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Despite the rain, families celebrate 'Easter in the Park' at Brackenridge

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published April 4, 2026 at 4:14 PM CDT
Children participate in egg hunts at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Children participate in egg hunts at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

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Families in San Antonio celebrated Easter weekend on Saturday at Brackenridge Park’s Joske Pavilion with colorful egg hunts for children running around and filling up their baskets. The rain did not stop the kids from collecting the treat-filled plastic eggs on Saturday afternoon.

Children ages 8-11 participate in egg hunts under the rain at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Children ages 8-11 participate in egg hunts under the rain at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Children ages 8-11 participate in egg hunts under the rain at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
2 of 3  — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-02.jpg
Children ages 8-11 participate in egg hunts under the rain at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Children ages 8-11 participate in egg hunts under the rain at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
3 of 3  — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-01.jpg
Children ages 8-11 participate in egg hunts under the rain at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Saile Aranda / TPR

About a hundred families reserved their picnic spots by taping off picnic tables or camping overnight in advance of Easter Sunday.

The Brackenridge Park Conservancy has lifted their 11 p.m. curfew for this annual event.

Easter enjoyers camp out in picnic areas at Brackenridge Park ahead of Easter Sunday.
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Easter enjoyers camp out in picnic areas at Brackenridge Park ahead of Easter Sunday.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Families taped off picnic tables and set up camping tents to reserve their spots ahead of Easter Sunday 2026.
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Families taped off picnic tables and set up camping tents to reserve their spots ahead of Easter Sunday 2026.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Camping tents at Brackenridge Park get rained on near the Joske Pavilion on Saturday afternoon April 4, 2026.
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Camping tents at Brackenridge Park get rained on near the Joske Pavilion on Saturday afternoon April 4, 2026.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Besides interactive egg hunts, kids can expect events all weekend that include a visit from a special bunny as well as live music and karaoke for families to experience together and celebrate the holiday.

The two-day event, “Easter in the Park,” is organized by the Brackenridge Park Conservancy and Pura Vida Awards.

Families shelter under the Joske Pavilion with music and interactive games for the kids during a rain pour down at Easter in the Park on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Families shelter under the Joske Pavilion with music and interactive games for the kids during a rain pour down at Easter in the Park on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Children and families take photos with the Easter Bunny at Brackenridge Park on Saturday, April 4, 2026
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Children and families take photos with the Easter Bunny at Brackenridge Park on Saturday, April 4, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR

Director of Events and Programming at Brackenridge Park Conservancy Britta Ramirez said this is their second year hosting the family-fun event at the Joske Pavillion.

“We do Easter egg hunts for the kids, pictures with the Easter Bunny and free fun stuff for our community,” said Ramirez.

Sophia and her 7-year-old son Santi, (they didn’t share their last name for privacy), arrived at Brackenridge on Saturday morning to enjoy the egg hunt. They drove 40 minutes from New Braunfels to experience Easter in the Park in San Antonio for the very first time.

“It’s been amazing. We just moved to New Braunfels, and I was looking for Easter hunts, and I found this one and we had an amazing time,” said Sophia as she was drying off her son after the egg hunt under the rain. “Even though there was rain and we had to wait, they made activities to keep the kids entertained and happy. So that was fun”

Egg hunts are divided into two groups. Children ages 1-7 participated in the first round, then ages 8-11 got to have their fun.

The second round of egg hunting was delayed by the rain on Saturday, but the children were kept entertained with Disney trivia under the pavilion.

Children ages 1-7 participate in egg hunts at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Children ages 1-7 participate in egg hunts at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

“It’s been a pretty steady flow,” said Ramirez about the movement at the park due to the weather. “I’m sure Easter Sunday will be even more packed. Even last year it rained and people stayed camping throughout the rain."

Brackenridge Park will have an Easter Sunrise Service at 8 a.m. on Sunday according to their website. There will also be more egg hunts and live performances from Serene Everly, Roel Nava, Danny Farías & The Rhinestone Cowboys and more.

Learn more at here and stay up to date in case there are any changes to the schedule due to weather.

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News Top StoriesTPRBrackenridge ParkEasterrain
Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
See stories by Saile Aranda