Despite the rain, families celebrate 'Easter in the Park' at Brackenridge

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Families in San Antonio celebrated Easter weekend on Saturday at Brackenridge Park’s Joske Pavilion with colorful egg hunts for children running around and filling up their baskets. The rain did not stop the kids from collecting the treat-filled plastic eggs on Saturday afternoon.

1 of 3 — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-03.jpg Children ages 8-11 participate in egg hunts under the rain at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-02.jpg Children ages 8-11 participate in egg hunts under the rain at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-01.jpg Children ages 8-11 participate in egg hunts under the rain at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR

About a hundred families reserved their picnic spots by taping off picnic tables or camping overnight in advance of Easter Sunday.

The Brackenridge Park Conservancy has lifted their 11 p.m. curfew for this annual event.

1 of 3 — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-07.jpg Easter enjoyers camp out in picnic areas at Brackenridge Park ahead of Easter Sunday. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-08.jpg Families taped off picnic tables and set up camping tents to reserve their spots ahead of Easter Sunday 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-04.jpg Camping tents at Brackenridge Park get rained on near the Joske Pavilion on Saturday afternoon April 4, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR

Besides interactive egg hunts, kids can expect events all weekend that include a visit from a special bunny as well as live music and karaoke for families to experience together and celebrate the holiday.

The two-day event, “Easter in the Park,” is organized by the Brackenridge Park Conservancy and Pura Vida Awards.

1 of 2 — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-06.jpg Families shelter under the Joske Pavilion with music and interactive games for the kids during a rain pour down at Easter in the Park on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 2 — Easter@Bracken_sailearanda2026-05.jpg Children and families take photos with the Easter Bunny at Brackenridge Park on Saturday, April 4, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

Director of Events and Programming at Brackenridge Park Conservancy Britta Ramirez said this is their second year hosting the family-fun event at the Joske Pavillion.

“We do Easter egg hunts for the kids, pictures with the Easter Bunny and free fun stuff for our community,” said Ramirez.

Sophia and her 7-year-old son Santi, (they didn’t share their last name for privacy), arrived at Brackenridge on Saturday morning to enjoy the egg hunt. They drove 40 minutes from New Braunfels to experience Easter in the Park in San Antonio for the very first time.

“It’s been amazing. We just moved to New Braunfels, and I was looking for Easter hunts, and I found this one and we had an amazing time,” said Sophia as she was drying off her son after the egg hunt under the rain. “Even though there was rain and we had to wait, they made activities to keep the kids entertained and happy. So that was fun”

Egg hunts are divided into two groups. Children ages 1-7 participated in the first round, then ages 8-11 got to have their fun.

The second round of egg hunting was delayed by the rain on Saturday, but the children were kept entertained with Disney trivia under the pavilion.

Saile Aranda / TPR Children ages 1-7 participate in egg hunts at Brackenridge Park for the 'Easter in the Park' event on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

“It’s been a pretty steady flow,” said Ramirez about the movement at the park due to the weather. “I’m sure Easter Sunday will be even more packed. Even last year it rained and people stayed camping throughout the rain."

Brackenridge Park will have an Easter Sunrise Service at 8 a.m. on Sunday according to their website. There will also be more egg hunts and live performances from Serene Everly, Roel Nava, Danny Farías & The Rhinestone Cowboys and more.

Learn more at here and stay up to date in case there are any changes to the schedule due to weather.