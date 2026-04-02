Easter weekend to be cloudy and rainy for San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio received just enough light rain to slicken freeways on Thursday morning, but more significant rain is on the way.

The National Weather Service reports the highest amount of rain fell on Northwest Bexar County, but it was little more than a trace.

Around three or four inches was recorded in some spots across Menard and Schleicher Counties, far to the northwest of San Antonio, on early Thursday morning.

A cold front is expected to push through San Antonio Saturday, triggering showers with its passage. Forecasters said rain appeared to be a sure thing for all of the Alamo City on Saturday.

Easter Sunday appears to be a cloudy and wet day too, but less so than Saturday. Sunday and Monday will also see high temperatures in the low 70s.

Wind gusts of 20 and 25 miles per hour out of the north-northeast are likely at times on Saturday and Sunday,

Rains will taper off on Sunday night and Monday morning. A drying and warming trend begins on Tuesday.