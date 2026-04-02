© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Easter weekend to be cloudy and rainy for San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:07 PM CDT
NWS-San Antonio
Rainfall map for 24-hour period, ending at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio received just enough light rain to slicken freeways on Thursday morning, but more significant rain is on the way.

The National Weather Service reports the highest amount of rain fell on Northwest Bexar County, but it was little more than a trace.

Around three or four inches was recorded in some spots across Menard and Schleicher Counties, far to the northwest of San Antonio, on early Thursday morning.

A cold front is expected to push through San Antonio Saturday, triggering showers with its passage. Forecasters said rain appeared to be a sure thing for all of the Alamo City on Saturday.

Easter Sunday appears to be a cloudy and wet day too, but less so than Saturday. Sunday and Monday will also see high temperatures in the low 70s.

Wind gusts of 20 and 25 miles per hour out of the north-northeast are likely at times on Saturday and Sunday,

Rains will taper off on Sunday night and Monday morning. A drying and warming trend begins on Tuesday.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News weatherrainEastercold front
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick