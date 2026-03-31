Gun used in Bulverde school shooting was a revolver 15-year-old student brought from home

Law enforcement officials say the gun used in the school shooting in Bulverde Monday was a revolver that the 15-year-old alleged shooter brought from home.

The shooting at Hill Country College Preparatory High School ended Monday morning with the student’s death. The student shot and injured a teacher before shooting and killing himself, according to officials.

The teacher remains in the hospital on Tuesday, according to updates released by county and district officials. No further details about her injuries or her current condition have been released.

In an update released on social media Tuesday, officials with the Comal County Sheriff’s office said a search warrant had been issued at the student’s home, and several electronic devices were taken for forensic examination.

“The student used a .357 revolver brought from his home,” the sheriff’s office said.

State law requires gun owners to secure guns in a manner that prevents children younger than 17 from accessing them. However, Comal County officials said it is “too early in the investigation to determine whether any charges will be filed” against the owner of the revolver.

The sheriff’s office also said they “believe” the shooter “may have been experiencing academic difficulties,” but did not say why they included that detail.

Comal County officials also said Tuesday that they had been told there was no school resource officer on campus Monday morning at the time of the shooting.

The school went on lockdown at 8:34 a.m. The school’s posted hours are from 8:55 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials with Comal Independent School District did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation about the presence of an officer on campus at the time of the shooting.

In a video posted on Facebook Tuesday, Comal ISD Superintendent John Chapman III said the school district was wrapping its arms around the injured teacher and the high school.

“The shepherd leaves the 99 to go after the one, because every single one matters,” Chapman said, referring to the Parable of the Lost Sheep from the Bible.

“Today, we are called to do the same. To support the one teacher, the one campus that needs us right now, and to support them with love, care and compassion as we bring them back into the fold,” Chapman said.

“To our students, what you are feeling right now is real, and you do not have to carry these feelings alone. Your counselors and teachers are there to support you, and we have added additional counseling services for you,” Chapman said. “To our families, we know you're holding your own worries today, about safety, about your children, about what's coming next. We hear you, and we will continue to communicate with you openly, and we will move forward.”

Chapman also encouraged the Comal ISD community to wear blue to show their support for the injured teacher.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or may be considering suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.