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Comal County officials say a 15-year-old fatally shot himself after injuring a teacher this morning

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:11 PM CDT
A sheriff's deputy stands in front of a sheriff's car at the entrance to Hill Country College Preparatory High School on Monday, March 30, 2026.
Saile Arande
/
Texas Public Radio
Hill Country College Preparatory High School was evacuated March 30, 2026 after a student shot and injured a teacher before fatally shooting himself.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

A Comal County teacher is in the hospital after being shot by a 15-year-old student at Hill Country College Preparatory High School. The student shot and killed himself after injuring the teacher Monday morning, according to county officials.

Comal County Public Information Officer Cary Zayas said in an email to TPR that “the shooter was a 15-year-old male student” who “died from a self-inflected gunshot wound.”

The condition of the injured teacher is unknown as of 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. Zayas said she was being treated at a hospital in San Antonio.
“We know this is incredibly difficult to hear. What we can tell you is this situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students,” Comal County officials said in an update on Facebook just before noon.

According to the Comal Independent School District, Hill Country College Preparatory High School was placed on lockdown at 8:34 a.m. Monday. Less than an hour later, the school district announced on social media that "students and staff (were) in a secure area and the threat (had) been contained.”

Students were evacuated from the school and taken to Bulverde Middle School for reunification with their parents and guardians. The high school remains on lockdown while law enforcement officials conduct an investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or may be considering suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
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Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips can be reached at camille@tpr.org or on Instagram at camille.m.phillips. TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
See stories by Camille Phillips