Comal County officials say a 15-year-old fatally shot himself after injuring a teacher this morning

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

A Comal County teacher is in the hospital after being shot by a 15-year-old student at Hill Country College Preparatory High School. The student shot and killed himself after injuring the teacher Monday morning, according to county officials.

Comal County Public Information Officer Cary Zayas said in an email to TPR that “the shooter was a 15-year-old male student” who “died from a self-inflected gunshot wound.”

The condition of the injured teacher is unknown as of 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. Zayas said she was being treated at a hospital in San Antonio.

“We know this is incredibly difficult to hear. What we can tell you is this situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students,” Comal County officials said in an update on Facebook just before noon.

According to the Comal Independent School District, Hill Country College Preparatory High School was placed on lockdown at 8:34 a.m. Monday. Less than an hour later, the school district announced on social media that "students and staff (were) in a secure area and the threat (had) been contained.”

Students were evacuated from the school and taken to Bulverde Middle School for reunification with their parents and guardians. The high school remains on lockdown while law enforcement officials conduct an investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or may be considering suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

