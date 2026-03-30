San Antonio's JCB plant opening remains on schedule, hiring underway

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Work remains on schedule on the $500 million JCB plant off Palo Alto Road on San Antonio's South Side.

The U.K.-based global maker of heavy machinery will start production at the one-million-square-foot plant in September 2026.

The facility is JCB's largest in the world. Around 45 workers are on board now, but at its peak in a few years, the company is expected to employ 1,500.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Lord Anthony Bamford, chair of JCB, poses next to equipment made by the company during a tour of its future San Antonio plant on March 30, 2026

Lord Anthony Bamford, the chair of the privately owned company, said San Antonio was chosen for the plant site because of the business climate in Texas.

"Texas is actually one of the most attractive states to come to. You know, from Governor Abbott, onwards, they've been incredibly helpful to introduce us, to brings us in, to talk to us about what we should do and how to do it."

Bamford visited the site on Monday to speak with employees and the media.

The 80-year-old company was started by Bamford's family. He said the family has a history of farming and blacksmithing.

He said they have no of intention of going public or borrowing money as part of their conservative way of doing business.

Bamford said they are "seriously ambitious" as they locate in Texas, the largest construction equipment market in the U.S. JCB is competing against other big names like Caterpillar and John Deere.

JCB, with annual sales around $12 billion, will produce telehandlers and elevating platforms at the San Antonio plant. The heavy equipment rental industry is the company's biggest customer.

David Carver, the director of operations for the plant, also praised local efforts to help with their hiring initiative.

"We've got really good support both from the city and the county and the state," he said. "The local schools, the local universities, you know, everybody's interested in getting involved in that hiring piece. So, whether it's standing up a welding program or standing up an assembly program, there's lots of different things that are going on to help us support that initiative."

Carver said 1,700 applicants have expressed an interest in working for the company. Interested applicants should visit San Antonio Careers | JCB

On a side note, Bamford said they plan to raise a few Texas longhorns in pastures around the plant site.