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The mural of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo on San Antonio's West Side is being restored this week.

The painting represents the treaty signed on Feb. 2, 1848, that ended the war between the U.S. and Mexico and established the Rio Grande as a border between Texas and Mexico.

The collaboration to restore the mural includes original artists Juan Hernandez and Anastacio "Tache" Torres, students from Our Lady of the Lake University, the Segundo de Febrero committee, and Opportunity Home San Antonio.

The mural was completed in 1980 by Hernandez and Torres and is part of a series of approximately 125 Chicano murals painted in the area.

Suzy Gonzalez / TPR Students, artists, and community organizers gathering for the painting of the mural at 67 S. Hamilton Ave, San Antonio, TX

Suzy Gonzalez is director of OLLU's Visual and New Media Arts program and instructs students on the art, history, and culture of San Antonio’s West Side.

“I love it because we get this intergenerational mentorship which is so special to be able to actually work with the original artists," said Gonzalez. "They’re very enthused to be a part of it. I mean, can you imagine getting to continue something that you started forty years ago, and continue that mentorship?”

Suzy Gonzalez / TPR Students power washing the wall before applying fresh paint

Liana Morales is Special Collections and Archives Librarian at OLLU and represents the Segundo de Febrero committee that memorializes the historical significance of the treaty's signing.

“I think it’s all a culmination of work by researchers and archivists that want to commemorate this again. Bring it new again," said Morales. "Because next year’s the fiftieth anniversary of Segundo de Febrero.”

Gonzalez said the mural is very much tied to Chicanos and Mexican American identity.

“The symbolism within it speaks to Manifest Destiny— speaks to images and symbols from the Mexican flag. There’s a lot going on in the image,” said Gonzalez. “Staying rooted. We see the borderline. So, there’s direct symbolism to that commemoration.”

The unveiling and blessing of the mural will be held at the family community of Cassiano Homes this Saturday at 11a.m. at 67 S. Hamilton Ave.