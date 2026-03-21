San Antonio opens new mountain biking course at McAllister Park

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio has opened a new mountain biking course at McAllister Park on the North Side.

The trail, called The Grove, is designed to accommodate riders from beginners to more experienced cyclists. The course runs through a wooded section of the park and spans roughly the length of two football fields.

City officials and community partners celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In a social media post, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department described the project as “a one-of-a-kind bike course” with features that allow riders to progress from easier sections to more advanced terrain.

The course was designed by Action Sports Design and built to provide a year-round riding experience.

The project is part of roughly $2 million in bond-funded improvements at McAllister Park under San Antonio’s voter-approved bond program, which includes upgrades at parks across the city. Officials say those investments are aimed at expanding access to trails, biking amenities and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Local groups, including Friends of McAllister Park and regional mountain biking organizations, contributed to the project through volunteer work and support.