This Valentine’s Day, San Antonio pet organizations urge residents to snuggle up with a new adopted pet

Several pet adoption organizations are hosting special Valentine’s Day events across the San Antonio area.

The Animal Defense League of Texas has free adoptions through Monday Feb. 16 at the "Their Love Doesn’t Cost a Thing!" event at two locations: 11300 Nacogdoches Rd. and 210 Tuleta Dr. Both locations are open from noon to 7 p.m.

San Antonio Pets Alive is also waiving adoption fees through Feb. 16 for its "Sweet as Candy" adoption event. SAPA will also hold a free adoption event at the Petco on 11398 Bandera Rd. on Valentine’s Day from noon to 4 p.m.

Footbridge Foundation is holding a pop-up cat cafe of adoptable cats at Rose Hip Market, 116 W Olmos Dr., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The San Antonio Humane Society is giving away roses and Valentine's Day cards decorated with adoptable pet photos of the Humane Society’s longest-resident pets for a small donation of $5 while supplies last.

