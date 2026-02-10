© 2026 Texas Public Radio
This Valentine’s Day, San Antonio pet organizations urge residents to snuggle up with a new adopted pet

Texas Public Radio | By Jackie Velez
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:17 PM CST
Solstice is one of the pets that has been at the San Antonio Humane Society since late December. He is a is a 2-year-old Retriever.
San Antonio Humane Society
/
Courtesy photo
Solstice is one of the pets that has been at the San Antonio Humane Society since late December. He is a is a 2-year-old Retriever.

Several pet adoption organizations are hosting special Valentine’s Day events across the San Antonio area.

Photo by EVG Kowalievska
/
Pexels: https://bit.ly/3oQ75VW

The Animal Defense League of Texas has free adoptions through Monday Feb. 16 at the "Their Love Doesn’t Cost a Thing!" event at two locations: 11300 Nacogdoches Rd. and 210 Tuleta Dr. Both locations are open from noon to 7 p.m.

San Antonio Pets Alive is also waiving adoption fees through Feb. 16 for its "Sweet as Candy" adoption event. SAPA will also hold a free adoption event at the Petco on 11398 Bandera Rd. on Valentine’s Day from noon to 4 p.m.

Footbridge Foundation is holding a pop-up cat cafe of adoptable cats at Rose Hip Market, 116 W Olmos Dr., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The San Antonio Humane Society is giving away roses and Valentine's Day cards decorated with adoptable pet photos of the Humane Society’s longest-resident pets for a small donation of $5 while supplies last.

San Antonio Humane Society flyer
SAHS
/
Courtesy photo
San Antonio Humane Society flyer
