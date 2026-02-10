Mayor Jones warns ICE detention center would harm East Side economy as city council weighs response

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A proposed federal immigration detention center on San Antonio’s East Side has been touted as a job creator by Congressman Tony Gonzales, but San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said it would have a negative effect on the local economy.

Gonzales made his comments on CBS’ "Face the Nation" Sunday . On Monday, Jones told TPR’s "The Source" that Gonzales' assertion was "insulting."

Later this week, the city council will consider a resolution directing city staff to evaluate "strategies to protect all San Antonians."

In his interview, Gonzales said the center would provide local jobs and suggested creating community liaisons between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and residents to increase transparency around ICE operations.

"We have a new ICE facility [being] built in San Antonio. A lot of people are anxious. They don't know what's happening. This is $125 million that's coming to the community and will have 1,200 jobs. After it gets established, there'll be another $125 million with 325 good paying jobs for our local community,” Gonzales told CBS’ Margaret Brennan.

Jones said the facility would have the opposite effect.

“That detention center is going to kill economic activity on that side of town. Let's just be very clear about that. I think we can provide our community with good jobs and ensure that we're not engaging in, frankly, activities that are against the values of this community,” she said, adding that she drives past the warehouse every Sunday on her way to church.

The 640,000-square-foot facility at 542 S.E. Loop 410 would detain up to 1,500 migrants if established. ICE operations and the proposed center have drawn significant community opposition at recent city council meetings, resulting in marathon public comment sessions.

Last week, more than 30 people signed up to speak in opposition during an open public comment period. The week before, more than 180 residents addressed council members during a special meeting on the San Antonio Police Department’s cooperation with ICE.

The city council will once again bring federal immigration operations into discussion on Thursday due to a request by four council members to address what options the city has regarding detention centers. While the city has limited jurisdiction over federal facilities, residents have urged city leaders not to provide utility connections to the site.

The resolution asks city staff to consider the feasibility of several interventions, including a moratorium on non-municipal detention facilities, an economic report on the contributions and impact of migrants in San Antonio and Bexar County, and public signage informing residents and business owners of their rights.

The memo was signed by council members Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2), Edward Mungia (D4), Teri Castillo (D5), and Ric Galvan (D6). It also calls for city staff to evaluate opportunities to “hold federal law enforcement officials accountable.”

City Council resolutions do not enact ordinances or create binding policy but serve as formal statements that can guide city operations.

The meeting will be Thursday at 9:00 a.m. in city council chambers.

TPR’s Marian Navarro contributed to this report.