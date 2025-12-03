Thursday morning commute in San Antonio could be rainy

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Pacific moisture from the West Coast and a trough of cold air out of the Texas Panhandle are expected to collide over the Alamo City this week to trigger rain showers.

The National Weather Service reports around half of the region should see some rain on Thursday. And it appears the best chances are during the morning commute. Rain chances will taper off Thursday night and into Friday.

Temperatures on Thursday will fall into the 50s by 5 p.m., about 10 degrees cooler from the same time on Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts on Thursday and Friday are not expected to amount to more than a quarter-of-an-inch, but thirsty South Texas will welcome any precipitation.

Wind gusts out of the north up to 25 miles per hour are possible through Thursday night.

Daytime highs will warm from the 50s into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday and winds will diminish, setting up ideal weather conditions for putting up Christmas lights on the house, if they are not up already. Perfect holiday shopping weather too.

Less than a month is left in 2025, a year that has been largely warmer than usual and stricken by drought, like the previous 5 years. Just under 27 inches of rain has fallen all year at San Antonio International Airport, about 4 inches below normal for a typical year.