Inaugural San Antonio Marathon expected to draw more than 18,000 runners

The San Antonio Marathon will have its inaugural race this Sunday. Runners will traverse a course of 26.5 miles through city landmarks, such as the Alamo, Brackenridge Park, the Botanical Gardens, The Pearl and Hemisfair.

City officials gathered at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to host a “Know Before You Go” gathering to share information about the races this weekend. There will be three different races: the San Antonio Marathon, the half marathon and SATX 5K from Dec. 5-7.

San Antonio Sports CEO Jenny Carnes said SA Sports has been dreaming of hosting a signature running event since they first hosted the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in 2008.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the runners from all across the city, from all 50 states and from over 25 countries to experience the best of San Antonio,” Carnes said.

Saile Aranda / TPR (Left to right) San Antonio Sports CEO Jenny Carnes, City Manager Erik Walsh, SAPD Chief William McManus and Downtown Run Group founder Santino Corrales at the San Antonio Marathon press conference in the Henry B. Gonzalez Center

Runners for the SATX 5K presented by Holidays on Houston Street will take off on Friday at 7 p.m. It will start on Market Street and have its finish line at Hemisfair.

On Saturday at 7:15 a.m., half-marathon participants will take off at Main Plaza, in front of the Bexar County Courthouse, and finish at Hemisfair with a total distance of 13.3 miles.

The San Antonio Marathon will take place on Sunday at 7:15 a.m. with the start line at Main Plaza and its finish line at Hemisfair. Over 18,000 runners are expected to participate in San Antonio’s first signature marathon.

San Antonio Marathon San Antonio Marathon course map

Course maps for SATX 5K and Half Marathon can be found here.

Medical stations will be located at the start and finish line. There will also be water, electrolytes and restroom stations throughout the courses. Gel stations will only be available for the half and full marathons.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday’s weather will greet runners with morning lows in the 40s and reach highs in the 70s, with clear skies for a bright finish.

City Manager Erik Walsh recommended residents and visitors visit sanantoniomarathon.com ahead of time to plan ahead of road closures and detours. The website offers available parking options and rideshare drop-off locations.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said the city will be offering complimentary parking at Lots B and C of the Alamodome starting at 5 a.m. the day of the marathon only.

“We want runners of all backgrounds and experience levels to know that you are inspiring more people than you realize,” said Downtown Run Group founder, Santino Corrales. “And if you’re not running, please come cheer on everyone that has put in the hard work to be out there. Cheer on your running buddies, cheer on your spouse, your family members. We need all the support. We've got to make this an amazing experience for years to come.”