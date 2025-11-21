Fall-like Thanksgiving travel forecast for San Antonio and Texas

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Two more Pacific cold fronts are bringing rain and cooler temperatures to San Antonio.

One cold front arrived in the area on Friday, and a second will blow in Sunday night or early Monday morning.

There are low-to-moderate rain chances all weekend in San Antonio with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

The second front will increase rain chances with its arrival. Most of the region should see some rain on Sunday or Monday.

Meanwhile, the Thanksgiving Day forecast in the Alamo City calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

The statewide forecast for the holiday looks pleasant for the most part with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 60s across Texas. It will be in the 70s along the border for Thanksgiving Day, and the Rio Grande Valley may see a shower or two.