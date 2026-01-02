8 structures damaged, 2 people hurt by fireworks outside San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office reported eight structures were damaged and two people were injured by fireworks during New Year's week in unincorporated areas of the county.

From December 28, 2025, to the early hours of January 1, 2026, there was a total of 42 fireworks related incidents in unincorporated Bexar County, county officials said.

Property damage from those eight structure fires totaled nearly a half-a-million dollars. The two injured in separate incidents required transport to a hospital.

The County Public Safety Communications Center was very busy during this period. The county reports that they answered 2,062 calls to 9-1-1 related calls and another 3,441 calls from the non-emergency line. And those calls resulted in 113 documented fireworks-related incidents and disturbances, according to a county news release.

The total holiday fireworks recap from the fire marshal's office:

42 total fires were related to fireworks

13 were grass/brush related fires

8 structure fires

2 traumatic injuries

9 trash bin fires

3 vehicle fires

The fire marshal said total calls were up 31% this year. Dry and breezy conditions further fanned the flames.