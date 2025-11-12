Southerly winds return to create weather dry as turkey for San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonians can expect warm southerly breezes between 5 and 20 miles per hour through at least early next week.

The National Weather Service reports a warming trend in temperatures began on Wednesday after a chilly few days for the area. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s through at least Tuesday of next week.

Nights will be comfortable for patio or porch-sitting into early next week with lows mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

The long term forecast for the month of Thanksgiving looks to be very dry with little precipitation in the offing through early next week. Temperatures may be on the warm side too, for a November.

Thanksgiving Day will likely be more spring like and less fall like if long-term weather records predict the future. The average high on Turkey Day in the Alamo City is usually around 68 and the low is around 46.

The coolest thing about Thanksgiving may be the can-shaped cranberry sauce sitting on the table.