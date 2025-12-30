New Braunfels Utilities will begin major construction projects in the Gruene Historical District in 2026

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

New Braunfels Utilities says they plan a series of closures related to utility work which will require road closures through the popular tourist district.

The two-phase project is expected to begin in January and continue into May. The downtown Gruene Phase will increase the capacity and reliability of wastewater service by replacing current sewage lines. Several streets will be restricted or completely closed at various times.

Camille Phillips / TPR Gruene Hall

The River Phase of the project will begin in March and run until May.

Gruene was founded in the 1840s by German settlers and is now a popular tourist destination with a cluster of shops and restaurants, including Gruene Hall, built in 1878. It is Texas’ oldest continually operating dance hall.

Gruene is also a popular destination for swimming, tubing and kayaking on the Guadalupe River

Shane Wolf / Rockin' R River Rides Tubers on the Guadalupe River near Gruene

NBU officials have not released details of that portion of the project but said it will also include major road closures. You can find out more at the New Braunfels Utilities website.