The Alamo Bowl Fan Zone is expected to welcome as many as 10,000 college football fans to the Espee from 3:00 until 7:30 p.m. on this Tuesday.

There will be food, drinks, live music, and interactive games, and performances by both the University of Southern California and Texas Christian University bands.

An F/A-18 Hornet flight simulator will allow fans to test their fighter pilot skills.

The 33rd annual bowl game between the number 16 USC Trojans and unranked TCU Horned Frogs kicks off at 8 p.m.

College football fans who can't make it to the game can tune in to watch on ESPN. Around 8 million viewers tuned into watch last year's Alamo Bowl.

The teams and their fans have been enjoying downtown sights since this weekend.

TCU is based in Fort Worth. What is now TCU was founded in 1873 and has more than 12,000 students. USC is based in Los Angeles. It was founded in 1880 and has more than 46,000 students.