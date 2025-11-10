State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer considers a run for Bexar County district attorney

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer is considering a run for Bexar County district attorney.

The San Antonio native announced Monday he formed an exploratory committee of local attorneys to help decide whether to seek the Democratic nomination.

Martinez Fischer — an attorney in private practice — currently represents House District 116, which includes a large portion of the city's northwest side. He previously served as the chair of the House Democratic Caucus from 2022-2024.

The district attorney seat is up for election in November 2026. Current Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales, a Democrat, announced earlier this year he would not be seeking reelection for a third term as the county’s top lawyer.

“I am concerned about the void being left at the District Attorney’s office and the impact it will have on our community,” Martinez Fischer said in a press release. “I will seek counsel from our legal community … and consult with county leaders on how best to implement any necessary financial and structural changes to strengthen this office.”

The exploratory committee will be led by three local attorneys, each of whom has been practicing law for more than 40 years.

Criminal District Court Judge Ron Rangel formed a similar exploratory committee earlier this summer, but announced last month he would not run for the position.