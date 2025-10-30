San Antonio's growing reputation as a Day of the Dead destination

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Visit San Antonio reports San Antonio's reputation is growing as the city in the nation with the most Day of the Dead events.

The tourist arm of the city said attendance is growing for many of the two dozen Day of the Dead events hosted in San Antonio each year at the end of October and start of November.

And among the most popular is the Day of the Dead River Parade. Visit San Antonio reports ticket sales for the parade rose 19% over last year. Ticket sales rose to 15,000 this year.

“The Day of the Dead River Parade continues to showcase San Antonio’s deep cultural roots and its power to unite locals and visitors alike,” said Mario Bass, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio. “Each year, we see more people drawn to this one-of-a-kind celebration that honors life, memory and community.”

Total attendance for the DOTD parade this year hit 35,000.

"Building on the success of this year’s event, organizers have announced that tickets for the 2026 Day of the Dead River Parade are now on sale. Guests are encouraged to purchase early to secure premium seating for what promises to be another extraordinary evening on the River Walk," according to a statement from Visit San Antonio.