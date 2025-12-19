San Antonio roads open for shopping, bowl game, New Year's bash

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is wrapping up some construction, at least for now, as a holiday gift to travelers through San Antonio.

Starting Friday, Dec. 19 and continuing through Jan. 5, TxDOT has paused construction at Loop 1604 and I-10. The giant interchange serves major shopping areas, like La Cantera and The Rim.

That's some Christmas cheer for the 150,000 motorists who use that busy interchange every day.

And a spokesperson from TxDOT, Jennifer Serold, has this little stocking stuffer of good news for drivers about overnight work pausing soon on I-35 on the Northeast Side.

"The 35 closures will still continue overnight through Tuesday of next week," Serold said.

She adds all downtown San Antonio closures to repair upper-level bridge joints have been picked up as well.

Those bridge joints allow the upper decks of freeways to expand and contract in hot and cold weather conditions.

The break in construction downtown is good news for shoppers who like to flock downtown for holiday shopping, like at Market Square, or for Christmas light gazing.

The Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, between the unranked TCU Horn Frogs and number 16 USC Trojans will also be in need of wide-open freeways on game day, Dec. 30.

And the countdown to 2026 at Hemisfair on New Year's Eve, known as "Celebrate San Antonio," attracts tens-of-thousands revelers downtown to watch the midnight fireworks show light up the Tower of the Americas.