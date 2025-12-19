Help coming for those evicted in areas outside San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners this week voted to move forward on a half-a-million dollar grant for Catholic Charities to assist those evicted in unincorporated areas of the county.

The county reports between January and October of this year, there were more than 22,000 local evictions. While most were in the City of San Antonio, nearly 4,000 of the evictions were in unincorporated areas of the county.

Those areas are not eligible for the city's rental assistance program, but Catholic Charities will administer the Housing Stability Program on the county's behalf.

Those evictions out in the county have also put more pressure on homeless shelters, including Haven for Hope.

Households that pass eligibility requirements may receive up to six months in back rent, first month's rent, and deposit money. Assistance will be capped at HUD Fair Market Rent. And assistance will be paid directly to landlords.

To be eligible for the Housing Stability Program one must:

Prove residency in an unincorporated area



Show gross household income at or below 80% or Area Median Income (AMI), with priority households at for below 50% AMI or those facing imminent displacement



Provide documentation of eviction risk