A quick guide to Día de los Muertos in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The inextricable bond between life and death is the central theme of the art, tradition, and rituals of the annual celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on and around Nov. 2, both in Mexico and the United States.

It’s considered to be a time of celebration rather than sorrow and is observed widely, especially in Mexico and Central America — and for many Mexican Americans in the United States.

It's a day to honor and commemorate the lives of our dearly departed. On Day of the Dead, we welcome their spirits back to be among us.

The traditions of the Day of the Dead are rooted in Indigenous and Spanish Catholic ritual customs. This celebration has become increasingly popular—and not just among Latinos in the United States.

In San Antonio, the day is observed in ways that bring our communities together. We celebrate through the traditional rituals and ofrendas — but also through festivals, music, films, food, art, parades and more.

Yvette Benavides An altar that celebrates a family tradition of making tamales at Muertos Fest (2023)

Elements of Día de los Muertos



Ofrendas –An ofrenda is an altar decorated with offerings to honor deceased loved ones during the Day of the Dead celebration. Key items include photos of the deceased, favorite foods and drinks, pan de muerto (a bread unique to this commemoration), candles to light the way, marigolds (cempasúchil) to attract spirits with their aroma, and salt to purify. The altar often includes representations of the four elements (water, wind, earth, and fire) and can have other features that represent the journey of the soul.



–An ofrenda is an altar decorated with offerings to honor deceased loved ones during the Day of the Dead celebration. Key items include photos of the deceased, favorite foods and drinks, pan de muerto (a bread unique to this commemoration), candles to light the way, marigolds (cempasúchil) to attract spirits with their aroma, and salt to purify. The altar often includes representations of the four elements (water, wind, earth, and fire) and can have other features that represent the journey of the soul. Marigolds –Marigolds are a central symbol of Día de los Muertos. The are used to guide spirits to ofrendas (altars) with their vibrant color and strong aroma. They are used to decorate altars, and gravesites. The flower's name, cempasúchil , comes from the Nahuatl words for "flower of many petals."



–Marigolds are a central symbol of Día de los Muertos. The are used to guide spirits to ofrendas (altars) with their vibrant color and strong aroma. They are used to decorate altars, and gravesites. The flower's name, , comes from the Nahuatl words for "flower of many petals." Calaveras –skull and skeleton representations used in the celebration of Day of the Dead, include sugar skulls, paper mâché, and clay figures. They are decorated with bright colors and ornate designs.



–skull and skeleton representations used in the celebration of Day of the Dead, include sugar skulls, paper mâché, and clay figures. They are decorated with bright colors and ornate designs. Incense —Incense for Day of the Dead is traditionally copal, a resin from the copal tree, used to guide spirits and purify the air. The incense symbolizes the transformation of physical elements into smoke and is believed to carry prayers to heaven and clear the path for spirits entering the home or graveyard.



—Incense for Day of the Dead is traditionally copal, a resin from the copal tree, used to guide spirits and purify the air. The incense symbolizes the transformation of physical elements into smoke and is believed to carry prayers to heaven and clear the path for spirits entering the home or graveyard. Pan de muerto –a sweet, soft bread, baked and available during Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The bread is an altar offering that honors and celebrates the lives of loved ones we have lost.

Yvette Benavides / TPR An altar honoring "The Golden Girls" at Muertos Fest (2023)

DAY OF THE DEAD EVENTS IN SAN ANTONIO

Day of the Dead River Parade

October 24 at 7 p.m.

Find information about purchasing tickets here.

The parade begins at Lexington Avenue, and the first float is expected to travel through Arneson River Theatre at 7:45 PM.

See elaborately decorated floats with altars, Catrinas, and costumed riders, all celebrating life and loved ones. What better place to commemorate this celebration than right here in beautiful San Antonio?

Decorated barges will parade down the river that runs through the heart of our magnificent city along the River Walk. Each barge represents a different figure or tradition associated with the Day of the Dead.

Learn more here.

Calaverita Run 5K and Family Walk

October 25 at 7 p.m.

Find information about registration here.

Celebrate life, community, and tradition at the Calaverita Run 5K, a joyful way to honor loved ones during Día de los Muertos.

Lace up for this family-friendly evening event that blends fitness, culture, and remembrance into one unforgettable evening. Run, walk, or cheer from the sidelines in your best calavera-inspired outfit and help fill the course with color and spirit.

After crossing the finish line, stick around for a festive celebration featuring local vendors. Take a moment to visit our community altar, where you can place photos of your loved ones in a collective display of remembrance and honor.

Learn more here.

Muertos Fest

October 24-26



Friday, October 24 from 5pm - 11pm

Saturday, October 25 from 10am - 11pm

Sunday, October 26 from Noon - 9pm.



Muertos Fest is back again this year. This is San Antonio's beloved, cultural event happening once again at Hemisfair for its 13th year of celebration.

This year, Muertos Fest will add a day to become a three-day festival on Oct. 24-26.

Learn more here.

Celebrando las Misiones

November 1 from 3:00-10:00 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio, TX 78214

The City of San Antonio World Heritage Office invites you to join us for "Día de los Muertos: Celebrando las Misiones (Celebrating the Missions), a special community event honoring loved ones. Enjoy a day filled with family-friendly fun, live music, food, and a film screening under the stars on the original 1948 drive-in movie screen.

All are welcome to join.

3 p.m. - Blessing and Procession to Mission Marquee Plaza stage

4 to 10 p.m. - Entertainment, music, family-friendly activities, remembrance slideshow, and film screening of "Frankenweenie".

Bring your lawn chair or blanket.

Learn more here.

Esperanza Peace and Justice Center Dia de Muertos Altares y Ofrendas

Free and open to the public.

Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

Community Procession–Participants are encouraged to bring instruments or noisemakers, dress up like a calaca and walk through the Westside from the Rinconcito to the Alazan-Apache Courts joined by the danzantes Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin.

November 2 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

November 3 - 7 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Altares and Ofrendas–Bring flowers, candles, and reprinted photos of those for whom you wish to make offerings this year.

For more information about these events and others, call 210 288-0201 or email esperanza@esperanzacenter.org

Learn more here.

Frida Kahlo Oasis at the San Antonio Botanical Garden

Nov. 1 and 2 from 6-9 p.m.

Information about ticket purchases can be found here.

During the final days of the Frida Kahlo Oasis exhibition, the San Antonio Botanical Garden will honor the life and death of the artist through the annual and traditional Mexican Día de los Muertos celebration. Visit Frida Kahlo Oasis to view Kahlo’s ofrenda, made with assistance by Frida’s living relatives. Visit seven altars constructed by San Antonio school groups and local artists. Families will enjoy crafting paper flowers, making Día de los Muertos inspired rock art, and exploring the Garden on an altar scavenger hunt. Celebratory food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Learn more here.

Yvette Benavides / TPR One of five altars dedicated to Pee-wee Herman at Muertos Fest