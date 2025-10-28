© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio’s 46th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner prepares for a higher need this year

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:24 PM CDT
Volunteers unbag the turkeys during the first day of preparation of the 45th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner in 2025.
1 of 4  — JimenezThanksgiving_volunteers_11.24.24.ARANDA-10.jpg
Volunteers unbag the turkeys during the first day of preparation of the 45th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner in 2025.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Patricia Jimenez, daughter of Raul Jimenez, flavors one of 550 turkeys delivered on Sunday with butter and seasoning during the first day of the thanksgiving dinner preparation.
2 of 4  — JimenezThanksgiving_Patricia2_11.24.24.ARANDA-02.jpg
Patricia Jimenez flavors the turkey with butter and seasoning during the first day of the thanksgiving dinner preparation in 2025.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Volunteers mash sweet potatoes with butter, brown sugar, salt and pepper for the sweet potato casserole dish.
3 of 4  — JimenezThanksgiving_Preparation_11.24.24.ARANDA-34.jpg
Volunteers mash sweet potatoes with butter, brown sugar, salt and pepper for the sweet potato casserole dish.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Volunteers put aside the turkey carcass after stripping the meat during preparations for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner in 2025.
4 of 4  — JimenezThanksgiving_volunteers_11.24.24.ARANDA-30.jpg
Volunteers put aside the turkey carcass after stripping the meat during preparations for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner in 2025.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Organizers with San Antonio's 46th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner said on Tuesday they are preparing to serve additional people in need this year.

The community dinner has served San Antonio seniors, underprivileged families, and individuals experiencing homelessness on Thanksgiving Day since 1979.

Over 25,000 thousand individuals in need had a meal last year.

Patricia Jimenez, daughter of Raul Jimenez, said the dinner is committed to serve an additional 4,000 people this year due to potential impacts of the government shutdown.

"It's a unique situation. I will say that we are still keeping our fundraising efforts open and no donation is too small, but we are confident that we will have everything we need to meet the need this Thanksgiving for the extra folks that may need it,” said Jimenez at a press conference Tuesday.

The Kym’s Angels Foundation on Tuesday announced a $100,000 donation for the dinner, doubling the amount given from last year.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said the annual dinner demonstrates the city's ongoing committment to show compassion to residents in need.

“Seniors will have a nice, warm meal on Thanksgiving,” she said. “San Antonio is incredibly fortunate to continue this tradition, which stands as a beacon of hope and gratitude.”

Those unable to make the dinner can call the 2-1-1 helpline for more information about home delivery registration. VIA Metropolitan Transit will also offer free rides to and from the dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

Thousands of volunteers are needed to help make the dinner happen. Volunteer registration opened today and will remain open until capacity is reached.

Click here to register.

The 46th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 27 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.

Tags
News Top StoriesTPRGovernment ShutdownRaul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro