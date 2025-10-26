Cold front to ring San Antonio's front door before Halloween

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front is due to blow into San Antonio around Tuesday to drop daytime highs into the 70s for the first time this fall, according to the National Weather Service.

After some weekend rains helped cool things off in the Alamo City, highs will jump back to the upper 80s again on Monday and Tuesday to start the work week.

But then the cold front hits to drop highs in the 70s for the rest of the week.

And wake up temperatures in the upper 40s or lower 50s are likely on Wednesday through Friday mornings, making a morning walk or run feel good again.

Temperatures will remain mild for KPop Demon Hunters, Wednesday Addams, Bluey and Paw Patrol, Spiderman and other superheroes to have their bags filled with candy on Halloween.

Sun down temperatures on Halloween will be in the lower 70s or upper 60s.