County sees developments at the leadership levels of two departments

Several employees of the Bexar County Department of Military and Veterans Services spoke to county commissioners during their meeting this week concerning the job status of its head—Keith Wilson.

George Westfahl spoke on behalf of those employees who appeared before commissioners. He told commissioners department employees have been left with lots of questions this month concerning the leadership and future of the department.

Westfahl said Wilson has done a lot to make sure the department connected local veterans with benefits and services.

"He had a unique ability to push an organization out of its comfort zone, and I mean in all the right ways," he said. "Human nature is to resist change, even when it's for the good. And with that comes grumbling. We all know that."

Deputy County Manager Thomas Guevara issued a statement to TPR that said Wilson had been placed on paid administrative leave as of December 10.

"There will be no further comment as this is a personnel matter," his statement added.

The county agency is seen as among the most vital among county departments — given San Antonio's reputation as Military City, USA, the local military installations, and more than 300,000 veterans living in the area.

Meanwhile, the county also lost its Public Works Director Art Reinhardt, who has been named to the same post with the City of San Antonio.

The Bexar County Public Information Officer Monica Ramos said David Wegmann has been named as interim director of the department. He is an assistant county engineer with the county's public works department.