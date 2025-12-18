Small city in Texas whose holiday lights are seen from space

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Johnson City—Lyndon’s hometown—has been called "The Twinkliest Town in Texas.” Madison Murchison is on Johnson City's board.

“'Johnson City Light Spectacular' has been going on for over 30 years. It's where we decorate our little picturesque Hallmark type town in Texas with lights throughout the Christmas season," Murchison said.

They’ve been keeping to this tradition a long time, and the celebration has evolved.

"[We] decorate our downtown, our square area. P-E-C, which is Pedernales Electric Cooperative, wraps their trees every year. And we've even been told by NASA that they can see the lights from space,” Murchison said.

And that's why they're known as the "Twinkliest Town in Texas."

Not all the celebrations are scheduled for the weekend.

“City weekends is the main focus, but like tomorrow night, which is going to be [Thursday] December 18, there is a local sip-and-shop going on,” she said. “So all of our local bars and then our local businesses as well are staying open later so people can get in there a little extra Christmas shopping.”

Putting this all together, businesses participate as well as nonprofits like The Science Mill, which educates young people about science.

“There's always tons of different fun activities going on around the downtown area. The Science Mill even does stem events for kids to have families come out,” Murchison said.

Other activities are perhaps more geared to fun than science.

“And we also do things like showing a "Grinch" movie marathon in the park. We do the tractor rides and all sorts of other events on the weekends and throughout the week as well,” she said.

1 of 4 — 6W5A9745.jpg Holiday spirit in Johnson City courtesy Lights Spectacular 2 of 4 — 6W5A9851.jpg tractor pulls float in nighttime parade courtesy Lights Spectacular 3 of 4 — 6W5A9785.jpg floats in nighttime parade courtesy Lights Spectacular 4 of 4 — 6W5A9688.jpg Christmas tree using empty casks courtesy Lights Spectacular

Johnson City is about an hour's drive from San Antonio and is east of Fredericksburg. The city’s "Lights Spectacular' holiday event runs through January 4.

Read more the Lights Spectacular program here.