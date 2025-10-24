© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Saturday for San Antonio, Hill Country

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:58 PM CDT
Most significant rains since July are possible
NWS San Antonio
Most significant rains since July are possible

A flash flood watch is in effect for San Antonio and much of the Hill Country from 7 p.m. Friday night until 1 p.m. Saturday.

A Pacific cold front is pushing through South Texas to trigger rain showers.

The National Weather Service reports widespread amounts of 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible with isolated amounts up to 5 inches for some areas.

The federal weather agency said excessive runoff may result in life-threatening flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations.

Gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Much of South-Central Texas needs relief in the midst of a six-year drought that has seen waterways and waterflows dwindle.

San Antonio residents remain under Stage 3 water restrictions and may only water once a week with automated sprinklers based on their street address.

Hand-watering with a garden hose is still permitted at any time, according to the San Antonio Water System.

