San Antonio dropped from flash flood watch, heavy rains fall out west

San Antonio has been dropped from a flash watch area in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service reports San Antonio still has a low to moderate shot at rain each day through Monday in the wake of the passage of a Pacific cold front.

Some thunderstorms were triggered to the far west of San Antonio on Thursday. Forecasters say up to 7 inches of rain fell by midday northwest of Junction. The town of nearly 3,000 is 115 miles northwest of the Alamo City.

Up to nine inches fell during the same time in Menard County and street flooding was reported in the town of Menard, about 140-miles northwest of San Antonio.

The heaviest of the rain through Friday morning is expected to remain to the west and northwest of the Alamo City.

Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Llano, Real, Travis, Val Verde and Williamson Counties were still under a flood watch until late Thursday night.