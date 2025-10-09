Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Consumer spending appeared to slow in San Antonio in August, according to sales tax figures released by the Texas State Comptroller.

It may have been a big back-to-school shopping month, but sales tax collections returned to the City of San Antonio by the comptroller were down nearly 2% compared to August of 2024.

In fact, sales tax returns to other big cities across Texas were also fairly flat or down slightly for August compared to the same month last year.

Houston sales tax returns were down by just over 1% this August and they were down by about half a percent in Austin. Dallas saw a meager increase in August sales tax returns at little more than 1%.

The figures are based on August city sales taxes collected by the state in September and returned to cities in October.

San Antonio's total returned sales taxes for the month of August amounted to $38 million dollars.

Statewide, sales tax collections for the month of August were up nearly 4% compared to last year and amounted to more than $1 billion.

Year-to-date sales tax returns, compared to last year, provided a little more positive news for the San Antonio economy. The YTD figure for the city is up nearly 2%.