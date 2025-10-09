San Antonio Spurs want to score big with foodies at home games

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Spurs fans will be treated to another season of local restaurant foods at home games.

The Spur's Culinary Residency Program will give 13 diverse San Antonio restaurants a chance to score extra points with fans by serving up their fare inside the Frost Bank Center during game time.

"This program is designed to connect fans with the flavors and traditions that make San Antonio so unique," said Kevin Barker, the associate director of culinary experience at Spurs Sports and Entertainment.

Max Brodsky / San Antonio Spurs Sweet treats like these from M&M Delicakes will be served up at home games

The Spurs selected 11 of the 13 participating restaurants and allowed fans to vote to allow in two more restaurants and the winners were—Sari-Sari and the Dogfather.

The restaurants will have designated concession stands including the balcony-level concourse next to the HEB Fan Zone and at the club level in the South Frost Club.

Participating restaurants include Alamo Biscuit Company, Dipped Cheesecakes, The Dogfather, Krazy Katsu, M&M Delicakes, Peach Cobbler Factory, Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, Slow Boogies, Smokin' Bros BBQ, Wiki-licious San Antonio, Wing Theory, and 375 Social Kitchen.

The Spurs report some past participating restaurants won permanent spots at the arena based on positive fan feedback.