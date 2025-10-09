'Coco' showing among tombstones at San Antonio's East Side cemeteries

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

We all will face a final curtain call in life, but first, how about taking in a screening of "Coco" at San Antonio's historic East Side cemeteries, hosted by the city's Office of Historic Preservation.

The Disney movie is a celebration of Día de los Muertos, which in turn celebrates the lives of those laid to rest.

The free showing takes place on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Cemetery Number 1. The gates open at 6 p.m. The public should RSVP online for more information and reminders at Picnic & a Movie (in the Eastside Cemeteries) - PublicInput

There will be a community ofrenda or altar where visitors can leave photos, notes, or other meaningful items related to family or friends who have passed away.

Moviegoers are also welcome to picnic and bring lawn chairs to watch "Coco."

City officials said before the movie showing, visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt and learn more about the East Side Cemeteries, where such luminaries as Clara Driscoll, Samuel Maverick, and Sandra West are buried.

Driscoll, the "Savior of the Alamo," was pivotal in purchasing the Alamo grounds as they fell into neglect on behalf of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The term "Maverick" used to describe someone's independent mindedness is traced to Maverick, who refused to perform the standard practice at the time of branding one's own cattle. West was a Beverley Hills socialite who married a Texas oil tycoon and was laid to rest in a seated position in her Ferrari sports car.

Visitors can also comment and offer opinions on the city's efforts to preserve the East Side cemeteries while at the movie event.

There are 31 cemeteries and nine are city owned and maintained.