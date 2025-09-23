Independent bookstores are having a boom. Texas is leading the charge

Barnes & Noble, the nationwide bookseller, almost went out of business a few years ago. Its return is being heralded as a case study and a corporate comeback.

Once upon a time, Barnes & Noble was seen as a major factor in pushing mom and pop booksellers out of business. And yet, since 2020, the number of independent bookstores across the nation has grown by 70 percent – and Texas is a central player.

How did that happen?

Devan Markham, who reports for Straight Arrow News, said the answer lies in people seeking out local businesses that offer a sense of community.

"Allison Hill at the American Booksellers Association backed that data up and she actually said that it was the year 2020 in which we saw this growth of bookstores starting to open, which is kind of contradictory," Markham said. "You would think that with the economy and uncertainty that you would see the exact opposite."

Last year alone, 21 new stores opened across Texas.

"So far this year, we're seeing 13 stores that have already opened," Markham said. "A lot of the stores that have opened up in what they call 'book deserts' or 'bookstore deserts.' And that really means that there just isn't enough availability of books in the area."

And unlike national chains, Markham said these local stores are able to tune in more to the local vibe.

"People are craving community. They're craving authentic experiences. And bookstores these days aren't just about selling books anymore," she said. "They're about connecting, lingering, and finding places to belong.

I spoke to booksellers for the piece, and they said owning an independent bookshop is about creating and fostering a welcoming environment… They're offering options: coffee shops, they're adding bars to their shops, they're having book clubs and comedy nights."

Local bookstores can also be a place for other small businesses and vendors to connect with book-lovers in an area.

"I actually just went to a book fair that was held by one of the bookstores in my community," she said. "They connected with a brewery downtown and they had vendors from anywhere from glass, like stained glass vendors, to candlemakers and just a couple other bookstores had some pop-ups. It was just an opportunity for people and readers to come around and connect and meet one another."