China hits the U.S. with hefty tariff. And, how free speech is shifting at colleges

Today, Beijing retaliated against U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods by slapping 125% tariffs on U.S. goods. The tariff hike comes after the White House clarified yesterday that China now faces a tariff rate of 145% on its exports to the U.S.

Andy Wong / AP / AP People stand outside a brokerage house as an electronic board displays shares trading index in the Central Business District, in Beijing on Thursday.

🎧 Even though President Trump rolled back some of his new tariffs, most countries in the world are still seeing the highest import taxes in over a century, NPR's Scott Horsley tells Up First. Investors are worried that China's triple-digit tariff on the U.S. could drag economic growth. Tariffs could more than double the price of goods the U.S. buys from China, such as clothing, furniture and electronics. Up until Wednesday, Trump's tariffs were pointed in all directions. His focus on China now means more importers have opportunities to lower their tariff bills by shopping in other countries.

House Republicans yesterday narrowly approved a multitrillion-dollar budget framework that would allow the party to renew Trump's tax cuts and border security policies. They approved the blueprint by a vote of 216 to 214.

🎧 The huge package shows that the Senate and House agreed they want more money for border security and domestic energy production, NPR's Deirdre Walsh explains. The tax breaks will cost around $5.5 trillion over a decade. Democrats are blasting the package, saying it will add trillions to the nation's deficit. Lawmakers from swing districts and some Republicans like Sen. Josh Hawley are concerned that cuts will come from Medicaid, however, House Speaker Mike Johnson was careful to say its beneficiaries won't lose their coverage.

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S. The El Salvadoran citizen, who was living in Maryland and in 2019 was granted protection from being sent back to his country, was mistakenly deported last month to El Salvador. The high court sided with a district court judge despite an emergency appeal from the Trump administration.

🎧 In Judge Paula Xinis' original order, she told the Trump administration to "effectuate" Abrego Garcia's return. The justices say the scope of this term is unclear and the wording might exceed the lower court's authority when it comes to foreign policy, NPR's Joel Rose explains. Xinis clarified in a new revised order last night that the government needs to take all steps to facilitate his return to the U.S. as soon as possible. The White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, is framing the discourse as a win for the administration since the Supreme Court says lower courts can't dictate foreign policy.

A tour helicopter crashed into the Hudson River yesterday afternoon, killing the pilot and a family of five visiting from Spain, said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (via Gothamist)

The state of the First Amendment

Jackie Lay / NPR / NPR A series from NPR's Morning Edition will explore who felt censored before President Trump returned to office and who feels stifled now.

Trump recently declared during an address to Congress that he had "stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America." This week, Morning Edition will explore who feels freer to speak under Trump's administration, who feels they're being forced into silence and the extent to which the constitutional right to free speech might be changing — for the better or worse.

The Trump administration is investigating many universities for their programs that support minorities and alleged failures to address antisemitism on campus. It's also trying to deport some international students, most of whom participated in pro-Palestinian protests or advocacy. In the face of these actions, Morning Edition set out to answer the question: Is academic freedom on university campuses fading? People from across the political spectrum shared their experiences with NPR. Some conservatives attending a liberal campus express more willingness to speak their minds now that Trump is in office. Meanwhile, a race and racism historian addresses how the war against DEI impacts his field of study.

Weekend picks

/ Netflix / Netflix Black Mirror's seventh season includes a sequel to season four's "USS Callister"

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Rami Malek stars in The Amateur as a CIA data analyst trying to track down and kill the people who murdered his wife. It hits theaters today, along with three other flicks.

📺 TV: Season 7 of Black Mirror is officially out. The show's creator and co-showrunner Charlie Brooker told Morning Edition that some episodes are a bit of a gut punch while others are emotive and reflective. Here's what else has hit the small screen this week.

📚 Books: Five notable books came out this week, ranging from a tale of tribal politics to a close-focus mystery. Each offers a stab at an explanation or a deeper understanding of the questions involved.

🎵 Music: Bon Iver's first album in almost six years, SABLE, fABLE, is one of today's many new releases. All Songs Considered has a playlist of the best songs from notable new records that were released at midnight.

🍲 Food: Welcome back to your second helping of healing soups. A few of this week's offerings have unusual ingredients, but the recipes have been adapted to make them accessible to home cooks.

❓ Quiz: At the end of my quiz it said I got an A- on my report card. I can't wait to share with my mom. Now it's your turn to try to match or beat that.

3 things to know before you go

Heather Duffy / Anchorage dogs test out masks that their owner acquired to protect their eyes against volcanic ash.

Anchorage residents are preparing their pooches for an anticipated volcanic eruption by putting them in PPE — that is, pet protective equipment. From doggles to dog booties, check out these photos. The national Real ID law will go into effect on May 7, after two decades of delays. If you have a domestic flight coming up, here's what you need to know as the deadline approaches. Former art influencer August Lamm wants you to ditch your smartphone for a "dumbphone." She's owned one of these pared-down phones since 2022 and has an illustrated guide to help you make the switch.

