San Antonio mourns loss of the ‘Spurs Lady’ Sovia Lauriano

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published January 12, 2025 at 11:25 AM CST
Sovia Lauriano, who became known as the “Spurs Lady,” died on Saturday. A family member posted on social media that Lauriano died of a heart attack. 

Lauriano regularly dressed from head-to-toe in custom Spurs gear and became a celebrity in her own right.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg took to social media and called Lauriano “an irreplaceable thread in the fabric of our community.”

San Antonio District 5 Councilmember Terri Castillo called Lauriano a “vibrant member of the community” and said she would be remembered for her “undeniable puro Spurs spirit.”

Lauriano had a history of heart issues and had heart surgery last year.

