San Antonio mourns loss of the ‘Spurs Lady’ Sovia Lauriano

Sovia Lauriano, who became known as the “Spurs Lady,” died on Saturday. A family member posted on social media that Lauriano died of a heart attack.

Lauriano regularly dressed from head-to-toe in custom Spurs gear and became a celebrity in her own right.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg took to social media and called Lauriano “an irreplaceable thread in the fabric of our community.”

San Antonio has lost an irreplaceable thread in the fabric of our community.



Sovia “Spurs Lady” Lauriano embodied the heart and soul of our city, radiating love for SA in everything she did.



Her presence brought joy to so many, and we will deeply miss her unwavering spirit. pic.twitter.com/I44RP34LNq — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) January 12, 2025

San Antonio District 5 Councilmember Terri Castillo called Lauriano a “vibrant member of the community” and said she would be remembered for her “undeniable puro Spurs spirit.”

With a heavy heart, we say goodbye to Sovia, known as Spurs Lady, a beloved and vibrant member of our community. Sovia was the kind of person who lit up every room she entered, bringing joy, contagious laughter, and an undeniable puro Spurs spirit. 💞🏀 💞 pic.twitter.com/9jfcFSkMH4 — Councilmember Teri Castillo ☀️ (@210TeriCastillo) January 12, 2025

Lauriano had a history of heart issues and had heart surgery last year.