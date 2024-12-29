A year of travel across Texas

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Dec. 27, 2024:

An Appalachian-style trail for Texas?

Hiking the Appalachian Trail is a bucket list goal for many adventurers. Whether you travel the full 2,000+ miles or only a fraction, the trail offers a challenging and scenic tour of the southern and eastern U.S.

Now, some folks have dreams of creating a trail to rival the original, right here in Texas: the xTx, or cross-Texas Trail. We spoke with Charlie Gandy, the man leading the charge.

Texas nonprofit works to connect Austin and San Antonio via hike and bike trail

The Great Springs Project aims to someday create a whole new route between San Antonio and Austin, without driving a mile on I-35. And it’s not for people in a rush, either.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan reports this route is for travelers who want to connect with nature.

Is McKittrick Canyon the prettiest hike in all of Texas?

Inside Guadalupe Mountains National Park at the far west corner of Texas is a hike that’s been dubbed the “the most beautiful spot in Texas.”

McKittrick Canyon is home to diverse flora and fauna and geological formations. Bobby Alemán wrote about the trek for Texas Highways magazine.

A 19th century military fort is the Texas Historical Commission’s newest historic site

There’s not much that’s new about Fort Martin Scott itself. It was founded in Fredericksburg back in 1848 as part of a string of military installations to protect frontier settlements from attacks by Comanche and other Native peoples.

What is new is that the fort is now the Texas Historical Commission’s 39th historic site, ensuring its long-term preservation. Fort site director Shannon Smith joined the Standard with more.

State parks are booked months in advance. What’s a Texan gotta do for a getaway?

Texas’ state parks are experiencing a surge in visitors, with around 10 million people flocking to them each year.

If the crowds at your favorite spots are overwhelming, Texas Monthly contributor Pam LeBlanc has some off-the-beaten-path recommendations to share.

Texas Highways Magazine dedicates a full issue to the Rio Grande Valley

Earlier this year, Texas Highways Magazine released its first-ever issue devoted entirely to a single region: the Rio Grande Valley.

The magazine’s editors chose this region in South Texas for its unique blend of culture, history and natural beauty. Senior editor Danielle Lopez joined the show with more.

