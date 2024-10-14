© 2024 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Police Department launches new police response dashboard

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Red and blue flashing police lights at a crime scene.
Ajax9/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Red and blue flashing police lights at a crime scene.

The San Antonio Police Department has unveiled a new public safety dashboard that displays police response by area.

The tool provides access to calls for service, arrests, response times, and offense reports by police service area and zip codes.

The dashboard will be updated at the beginning of each month and will eventually provide year-to-year comparisons.

Screengrab
/
SAPD

It's the first in a series of three dashboards that will be released — others will be in partnership with the fire department and the Good Neighbors Program.

View the dashboard here.

