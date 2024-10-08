San Antonio firefighters put out debris fire in downtown high-rise construction site

San Antonio firefighters rushed to put out a fire on the 13th floor of partially constructed downtown apartment building near the intersection of Dolorosa and Santa Rosa on Monday night.

A spokesperson from the San Antonio Fire Department said the blaze started in a small pile of debris. No injuries were reported. Construction work at the site resumed on Tuesday.

The blaze was reported at around 8:50 p.m., and it made the building's uppermost floor glow with shades of eerie orange. Lights from the emergency vehicles and fire engines responding to the fire soon filled the surrounding streets with dramatic strobing light shows of blues and reds.

Dan Katz / TPR The glow of the fire.

The building is set to eventually become 15 floors of apartments, plus a retail space and parking for residents and the public.

The project has slowly and steadily risen over the southern section of the downtown area, gradually casting a shadow over nearby businesses, courthouses, and the latest addition to The University of Texas of San Antonio's downtown campus.