San Antonio firefighters put out debris fire in downtown high-rise construction site

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published October 8, 2024 at 1:57 PM CDT
Dan Katz
/
TPR
The fire on the 13th floor was reported on Monday at around 8:50 p.m.

San Antonio firefighters rushed to put out a fire on the 13th floor of partially constructed downtown apartment building near the intersection of Dolorosa and Santa Rosa on Monday night.

A spokesperson from the San Antonio Fire Department said the blaze started in a small pile of debris. No injuries were reported. Construction work at the site resumed on Tuesday.

The blaze was reported at around 8:50 p.m., and it made the building's uppermost floor glow with shades of eerie orange. Lights from the emergency vehicles and fire engines responding to the fire soon filled the surrounding streets with dramatic strobing light shows of blues and reds.

Debris fire started in downtown high-rise set to be mixed income apartments around 8:53 p.m. Monday night
Dan Katz
/
TPR
The glow of the fire.

The building is set to eventually become 15 floors of apartments, plus a retail space and parking for residents and the public.

The project has slowly and steadily risen over the southern section of the downtown area, gradually casting a shadow over nearby businesses, courthouses, and the latest addition to The University of Texas of San Antonio's downtown campus.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
