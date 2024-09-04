San Antonio Public Library new limited edition card designs celebrate cowboys, loteria, bluebonnets

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the San Antonio Public Library has unveiled new limited-edition library cards to entice residents and new readers to take full advantage of the library's massive in-person and digital treasures.

The Library's new card designs celebrate loteria, bluebonnets, cowboy culture, the Alamo City skyline, music and other cultural aspects that make San Antonio special.

Residents of the city or county may sign up for a new card or trade in their old cards for the new design at any library branch, while supplies last. They'll just need a photo ID. The cards are free.

In a statement, Kathy Donellan, interim library director said that a “San Antonio Public Library card is your key to the vast resources and opportunities offered by the library. I encourage everyone in San Antonio to take a few minutes to visit their local library and pick out one of these beautiful new library cards while they last!”

Learn more about the new designs here.

The announcement came the same week that the library system proposed a 2025 budget of $58 million, a slight increase from 2024.

The larger budget includes funding for a new position for Learn at SAPL and upgrades at libraries across the system.

This year, funds are proposed for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning projects at Brook Hollow, Collins Garden, Cortez, and Johnston branches," Donilon explained. "Additional improvements include a new roof for the Westfall branch, renovations at the Johnston branch including renovations to the restrooms to bring it up to ADA standards.”

Three million people visited the library system in 2024, and more residents have begun using the libraries’ digital services.