Slideshow: River City Cluster of Dog Shows showcases prize pooches

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:01 PM CDT
Shetland Sheepdog
1 of 3  — Dogshow_shetlandsheepdog_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
Shetland Sheepdog
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio
An Australian Shepherd smiling for the camera
2 of 3  — Dogshow_Australianshepherd_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
An Australian Shepherd smiling for the camera
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio
The Corgi Breed Competition
3 of 3  — Dogshow_corgi_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
The Corgi Breed Competition
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio

The River City Cluster of Dog Shows took over Freeman Coliseum this weekend. The three-day event included an American Kennel Club National owner-handled series and several specialty shows. It’s held at the 150 thousand-square foot Exposition Hall. The show is one of the nation’s most popular dog shows.

A German Shorthaired Pointer during breed competition
1 of 3  — Dogshow_showdog_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
A German Shorthaired Pointer during breed competition
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio
Estlee Garrison with Chetto Bandito, the Papillon
2 of 3  — Dogshow_chettoPapillon_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.jpg
Estlee Garrison with Chetto Bandito, the Papillon
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio
Jose and Snow Ruiz with their bulldog Teddy
3 of 3  — Dogshow_familybulldog_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
Jose and Snow Ruiz with their bulldog Teddy

Jennifer Delmer is with the Bexar County Kennel Club. “Today we have about a 1000 dogs, 45 different states are represented, plus we have dogs from Puerto Rico, The Virgin Islands and also from Canada and Mexico,” she told TPR.

Public Relations Coordinator and Bexar County Kennel Club member Jennifer Delmer poses with her competing Corgi before the breed competition.
1 of 3  — Dogshow_JenniferDelmer_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
Public Relations Coordinator and Bexar County Kennel Club member Jennifer Delmer poses with her competing Corgi before the breed competition.
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio
Aubree Erickson and Isa Echavaria behind Ham
2 of 3  — Dogshow_bigdog_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
Aubree Erickson and Isa Echavaria behind Ham







Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio
White poodle is patiently waiting for its hair touch-up
3 of 3  — Dogshow_poodle_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
White poodle is patiently waiting for its hair touch-up
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio

She explained that each breed goes in to compete and the winner from each breed then moves on to the group competition. There are seven groups. And at the end of the day, each of the seven group winners gets to compete for Best in Show.

Doberman Breed Competition
1 of 3  — Dogshow_Doberman_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
Doberman Breed Competition
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio
Thee Shetland Sheepdogs
2 of 3  — Dogshow_threesheepdogs_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
Three Shetland Sheepdogs waiting for their turn to be groomed
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio
A Papillon prancing during its breed competition
3 of 3  — Dogshow_papillon_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG
A Papillon prancing during its breed competition
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio

Delmer added that there are about 170 of the 200 recognized AKC breeds represented at the show.

The River City Cluster of Dog Shows is in its 36th year.

Valentina Barrera-Ibarra contributed to this report

Tags
News Top StoriesRiver City Cluster of Dog Shows
