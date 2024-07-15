Slideshow: River City Cluster of Dog Shows showcases prize pooches

The River City Cluster of Dog Shows took over Freeman Coliseum this weekend. The three-day event included an American Kennel Club National owner-handled series and several specialty shows. It’s held at the 150 thousand-square foot Exposition Hall. The show is one of the nation’s most popular dog shows.

1 of 3 — Dogshow_showdog_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG A German Shorthaired Pointer during breed competition Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio 2 of 3 — Dogshow_chettoPapillon_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.jpg Estlee Garrison with Chetto Bandito, the Papillon Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio 3 of 3 — Dogshow_familybulldog_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG Jose and Snow Ruiz with their bulldog Teddy

Jennifer Delmer is with the Bexar County Kennel Club. “Today we have about a 1000 dogs, 45 different states are represented, plus we have dogs from Puerto Rico, The Virgin Islands and also from Canada and Mexico,” she told TPR.

1 of 3 — Dogshow_JenniferDelmer_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG Public Relations Coordinator and Bexar County Kennel Club member Jennifer Delmer poses with her competing Corgi before the breed competition. Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio 2 of 3 — Dogshow_bigdog_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG Aubree Erickson and Isa Echavaria behind Ham















Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio 3 of 3 — Dogshow_poodle_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG White poodle is patiently waiting for its hair touch-up Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio

She explained that each breed goes in to compete and the winner from each breed then moves on to the group competition. There are seven groups. And at the end of the day, each of the seven group winners gets to compete for Best in Show.

1 of 3 — Dogshow_Doberman_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG Doberman Breed Competition Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio 2 of 3 — Dogshow_threesheepdogs_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG Three Shetland Sheepdogs waiting for their turn to be groomed Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio 3 of 3 — Dogshow_papillon_Barrera-Ibarra_71324.JPG A Papillon prancing during its breed competition Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / Texas Public Radio

Delmer added that there are about 170 of the 200 recognized AKC breeds represented at the show.

The River City Cluster of Dog Shows is in its 36th year.

Valentina Barrera-Ibarra contributed to this report