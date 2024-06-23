© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Barrios family announces closure of La Hacienda Scenic Loop

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published June 23, 2024 at 11:27 AM CDT
Patio area at La Hacienda Scenic Loop
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Patio area at La Hacienda Scenic Loop

Los Barrios restaurant group has announced they will be closing one of their restaurants permanently.

La Hacienda Scenic Loop will close on June 30th. The restaurant will serve as a private venue through November 30.

Owner Louis Barrios cited staffing issues, road construction and the impacts of COVID-19 for the closure.

La Hacienda opened in 2017 at the site of the former Scenic Loop Cafe in northwest Bexar County.

The group also operates the original Los Barrios on Blanco Road, Hacienda de Los Barrios on Redland Road and Viola’s Ventanas on Westover Hills Boulevard.

The original Los Barrios restaurant was founded by Viola Barrios. She was tragically murdered in 2008 when her home was burglarized. Her family began Viola's Huge Heart Foundation in her honor. The non-profit organization provides scholarships for area youth.

Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
