Runoff election for Bexar Appraisal District's board of directors is June 15

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:21 AM CDT
Row of new homes under construction in a far west Bexar County subdivision
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
Row of new homes under construction in a far west Bexar County subdivision

Early voting continues for the runoffs for the first ever elected positions on the Bexar Appraisal District’s board of directors.

Appraisal values are a touchy subject with property owners, and the newly elected positions are designed to give the public more influence in the process of property valuation.

Place 1 was decided in the May election, with Naomi Elizabeth Miller taking the spot.

For Place 2, Realtor Stephen Spears is running against Erika Hizel, who heads up an advocacy group for landlords.

In Place 3, Boerne Stage Airport founder Robert Bruce faces retired CIA and Army reserve officer G.L. “Larry” Lamborn.

Early voting for the runoff runs through June 11. Election day is June 15. Learn more at the Bexar County Elections Department.

Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
