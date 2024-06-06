CPS Energy says it is ready for the hot summer but offers no guarantee against power outages

The head of CPS Energy said the city-owned utility system is prepared to handle what looks to be another summer of record-breaking heat. But, he added, CPS could not guarantee against power outages caused by load demands on the statewide grid.

President and CEO Rudy Garza also said the power provider will be transparent in its communication with its 930,000 electric customers in the San Antonio area.

"We have done our jobs to be ready for the summer," he said. "And in those moments where something breaks or maybe the load is higher than we anticipated and it exceeds the amount of supply that we have to serve it, then we'll communicate proactively in those moments."

CPS Energy is promoting a color-coded conservation chart on its website at cpsenergy.com/conservation, and customers can sign up for energy conservation alerts at cpsenergy.com/alerts.

Garza said everyone can play a role in keeping air conditioners humming all summer long. He praised customers for their response to calls for conservation during recent history-making hot summers.

"They always show up when we need them," he said. "You know, when we need them to back off, they do, both commercial and residential, especially here in San Antonio. And I feel real good about the fact that we conditioned our customers to trust us when we need a response on their part."

Regardless of how someone feels about the issue of global warming, CPS Energy officials said excessively hot summers appear to be the new normal.

Brian Alonzo, the chief meteorologist at the utility, said above normal temperatures this summer are expected to put high demand on energy supplies.

Power lines could also be subjected to the blowing winds and rains that could come from an anticipated busy tropical weather season in the Gulf of Mexico.

"We could see about an 80% chance of somewhere along the Texas coast getting impacted by a tropical system this year, so that's something we're going to keep a very close eye on," he said.

Alonzo said they will especially be on the lookout for an increase in tropical depressions and storms and hurricanes along the coast in July and August. The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season lasts started on June 1 and will end on Nov. 30.

He said as far as high heat is concerned, it's already here. The meteorological summer also started on June 1. San Antonio recorded its highest ever heat index of 117 on Tuesday.

CPS Energy added the typical monthly summer electric bill is around $170, making it among the lowest in the state and nation even with a fairly recent rate increase.